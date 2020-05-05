|
|
David S. Ferranti, 60, of Marlborough, died Saturday May 2, 2020 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham after being stricken with Covid-19. He was the husband of Susan A. (White) Ferranti for the past 30 years. He was born in Wiesbaden, Germany the son of Savino and Renate (Stroh) Ferranti and was a 1978 graduate of Belmont High School. He was a Clinical Equipment Co-Ordinator at St. Elizabeths Medical Center for almost 42 years. He loved working in his garden, taking walks, nature and spending time with his family. He was also a History buff. In addition to his wife and parents, he leaves his son John E. Ferranti of Marlborough and his wife Giao Ferranti; a sister Karin Robinson of Brockton and her husband Tom; also five nephews and nieces; his sister in-law Linda Gorman and her husband Art; Joseph Ferranti who he considered a brother. A graveside service will be held Wednesday May 6 at 11:30 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. All are invited to sign Davids online guestbook at https://www.collinsfuneral.com/obituary/David-Ferranti. David will be missed dearly.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2020