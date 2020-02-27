|
David Silva, 81, died Friday Feb. 21, 2020 after a period of failing health. He was the husband of Carole (Vlass) Silva of Marlborough who would join him in heaven only three days later. He was born in Marlborough the son of the late Manuel and Mary (D'Amico) Silva and lived here most of his life. David graduated Marlborough High School class of 1955 and went on to join the United States States Navy, serving until 1959 and later reenlisted in the United States Army Reserves serving from 1976 - 1995. During his years in the military he received numerous awards, including the Korean Service award in the Navy and the US Army Achievement award, and completed many training schools including submarine training and heavy equipment training. He was a long time member and past commander of the Italian American War Veterans Post 45 of Marlborough. After the military, Mr. Silva worked many years as a heavy equipment operator for many companies in the area, coached in the local youth football and baseball leagues and was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and woodworker. Besides his wife he is survived by a son Mark Silva of Marlborough and a former daughter in law and caretaker Deborah Guidotti of Hudson. He was predeceased by a son Carl Silva who died in 2012. Visiting hours for both Mr. and Mrs. Silva will be held on Saturday Feb. 29 from 10:00 - 12:00 Noon in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. A gathering of friends will be be held immediately following at the Italian American War Veterans, 111 Neil St. Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020