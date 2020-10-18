1/1
Dawlat M. Guirguis
1932 - 2020
Dawlat Matta Guirguis, age 88, a resident of Natick, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing Facility in Natick. She was the beloved wife of the late Makram Guirguis, who died in 1996. She was born on May 15, 1932 in Cairo, Egypt, and was a daughter of the late Matta M. Botros and Batta G. Awad. Dawlat is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Maher and Eva Guirguis, their children, Fr. Nathanael and Monica, and grandchild, Ruth; her son and daughter-in-law, Moneer and Safaa Guirguis, and their children, Peter, Mark, and Veronica; her daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Oncy Tadros and their children, Michael and Steven; and her son and daughter-in- law Maged and Mary Guirguis and their children, Justina and Anthony. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Dawlats Funeral Service was private. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery in Natick. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dawlats memory to St. Marks Coptic Orthodox Church, 145 Oak St., Natick, MA 01760. For condolences please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKenna-Ouellette D'Amato - A Life Celebration Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
