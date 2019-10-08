|
|
Dayle Laurel Henry (Laury), 59, gently entered into eternal peace on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Laury was born on February 4, 1960. She graduated from Natick High School in 1978, and went on to receive her diploma in practical nursing at Assabet Valley Regional Vocational Technical School in Marlboro, MA. She worked at the Cancer Care Center in Framingham as a research LPN for 22 years. She was also employed at Saint Stephen Parish in Framingham, cooking for the priests for 25 years and caring for them in many ways, as well as singing for funerals there. She was a very multi-faceted and much-loved member of both the parish and the rectory staff. Laury was an incredible example to all of us of having a tenacious, I-wont-give- up-no-matter-what spirit, throughout multiple life challenges. She was a five-star foodie, and made the best pumpkin bread ever. Laury practiced karate for years, and had an amazing singing voice. She was the epitome of a crazy cat lady, being a nurturer of countless cats and litters of kittens. She loved going on family celebration cruises and vacations, and was a faithful fan of the New England Patriots. Laury is survived by her loving siblings (Donna, Debi, T. Ray and David). She also leaves her sister-in-law Stephanie, nieces Ashlyn and Kalyn, an aunt, uncle, many cousins and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laurys memory to the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA, 01748, or to the Holliston Pantry Shelf, 73 Charles Street, Holliston, MA, 01746. The family is also inviting participation in a Bag It For Laury project. This entails providing bags of pet supplies to your local animal shelter, or bags of groceries to your local food pantry in her honor. Both types of organizations can provide lists of needed/ desired items. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass for Laury on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 a.m., at Saint Stephen Parish, 221 Concord Street, Framingham, MA, 01702.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019