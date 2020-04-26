|
Deborah A. (Duffin) Kirker, 50, of Westborough and formerly of Marlborough passed away peacefully with her husband and family surrounding her after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Debbie fought like a warrior and now is "swimming" with her sister- in-law Natasja in eternal peace, together. She is survived by her loving husband Matt, and their two sons Garrett and Jake. Garrett was from Matts previous marriage and Deb loved him as her own. Jake, their youngest son was also her pride and joy. She so wanted to see him through his special life events, but cancer robbed her of this joy. Aside from her husband and sons, Debbie leaves behind her parents John and Margaret Duffin, who gave her life and were there in her passing. She is predeceased by a sister Michelle. She leaves behind her brothers John and his wife Jane, David and his former wife Jody Jean, Harry and his wife Marybeth and her sisters Rosemary, Jennifer and fianc Edwin Wyllie, Kristen and her husband Jack Harris and Katy and her husband Paul Hallock. Also, her nephews and nieces, whom she loved tremendously, Chrystal, Soraya, John, Clayton, Joannie, Lindsay, Adriana, Devin, Sarah, Aidan, Jason, Oliver, Rachel and Michael and her great nieces and nephews, that brought her extreme joy and happiness. She was very proud and happy to have them all in her life and held them all dear in her heart. It brought her great joy watching her nephews sporting games and made sure he knew she was always there cheering in the stands. She cared deeply for all those who entered her life, especially her work family at Marlboro Orthopedics. Dr. Hangen, Dr. Stecyk, Dr. Pongor, Dr. Sewall, Dr. Taylor and her many co-workers. She was very grateful to have these people in her life as well. She also enjoyed her many years at the Medicine Store with Steve Bieber. Two special people who cared for our sister Deb throughout this battle, and we are forever grateful to, Dick Hall and Lynn Webster for all their love, support and help throughout. Also, her caring and supportive family from Al'Anon. We also want to thank the many nurses and doctors at Mass General Hospital for the exceptional care and love they gave to Debbie. There were so many others that helped in so many ways. We wish we could mention all of you who have helped us in this difficult journey of Debs. The family sends all their love and gratitude to each and every one of you. In lieu of flowers please donate in Debs name to giving.massgeneral.org designating to The Henri and Belinda Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies. A private funeral service will be held Friday May 1 in the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, we invite you to attend virtually by logging in at 11:00 a.m. at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/ 1064997. A Celebration of Debbies Life will be held at a later date and time to be announced. All are invited to sign her guestbook at https://www. collinsfuneral.com/ obituary/Deborah-Kirker.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020