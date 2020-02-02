|
Debra A. (Simpson) OBrien, 60, of Maynard, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Reservoir Nursing & Rehab in Marlboro. She is predeceased by her parents Homer and Marguerite (Sheehe) Peppett. She is survived by her sons, James Schofield, Tom and David Bravo, 8 grandchildren, her sister, Connie Simpson, many nieces and nephews and her dear friend of many years Patty (Mulcahy) Miles. She was predeceased by her brother, Steve Gould and her husband, Patrick OBrien. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020