Sister Declan Sullivan, CSJ, in her 83th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Patrick and Mary M. (Duffy) Sullivan loving sister of the late George Sullivan, Claire Smith, and Francis Sullivan. Survived by her many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Rita School, Boston South End; St. Charles School, Waltham; and St. Josephs School, Lynn; as the office assistant at St. Columbkille School, Brighton and Immaculate Conception School, Revere. Sister Declan ministered for many years as teacher and audiologist at the Boston School for the Deaf in Randolph. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. All will meet at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden, MA for the burial at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary