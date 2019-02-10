Delfina Beatrice Gavin, 88 of Marlboro passed away Monday, Feb- ruary 4th after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late Richard A Gavin who died in 1972. Del grew up in Milford and graduated from Milford High School. She worked several jobs over the years to support her family including Draper Mills in Hopedale, grocery clerk at Russells Grocery in Holliston, and finally as a data entry technician. She was an avid Bingo player her entire life; most recently attending bingo to support the Ashland Emergency Fund. Mrs. Gavin is survived by three children; Steven Gavin and his wife Lysa of The Villages, FL; Daryll Gavin and his wife Teresa of Ocoee, FL; and Patricia Pistocco and her husband Carmen of Ashland, MA; four grandchildren; Jessica Laurie and her husband Lee; Olivia Gavin; and Joshua and Anthony Pistocco; two great grandchildren; Carter and Elijah Laurie; four sib- lings; Fred and Francis Homand; Mary Bacon, Helen Gibson; and the late Arthur Homand. A funeral service will be held Tuesday February 12th at 1 PM in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland with urn burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 10:00-12:30 prior the service in the funeral home. Donations in memory of Del may be made in her name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.mataresefuneral.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary