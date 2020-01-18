|
|
Delores C. Haritos passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 with her loving sons by her side. She was married for 49 years to Peter who preceded her in death in 2006. She was the adoring mother of Stephan and Craig. Caring for her family was the joy of her life and with her family, traveled the world extensively. Besides her sons she leaves a niece, Lyn Libertini-Garahan, cousins and some dear close friends. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Dominic and Theresa (Ricci) Libertini, a brother, Richard Libertine and a niece Leslie Libertine-Gulser. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in St. Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA at 10 a.m. Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 20 from 4-6 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., Marlborough, MA. For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit www.shortand rowefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 18, 2020