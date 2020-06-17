Denise Ann Dyer, 67, passed away peacefully on June 9th after a brief, unexpected illness. Denise grew up in Sudbury. Throughout her adult life she lived in Framingham, Medway and South Natick. Denise was passionate about her family. She was the best sister, in-law, and friend to Sue Dyer, Maryellen (Kate) Taylor, Lee Taylor and Christa Harnish and the late Bobby Dyer. Denise loved and adored her niece and nephew, Jen (Taylor) Dunn and Chris Taylor, and their wonderful spouses, Matt Dunn and Kerri Moriarty. She filled everyones lives with so much love, laughter and kindness. Wonderful memories and stories of Denise will be passed on for generations to come. Denise was just as passionate about teaching. She graduated from Framingham State University with a Bachelor of Arts and Masters in Education. She started working for The Educational Cooperative (TEC) teaching severely disabled children. Later she transitioned to the Coolidge Elementary School in Shrewsbury as a Special Education Teacher, until she retired. Denises love, passion, dedication, humor and patience with children was like no other. Her friend Pat Broszeit said, "Denise spread her love to everyone." Denise was such a beautiful person. Despite all the physical challenges she faced with Multiple Sclerosis she was incredibly resilient, always maintaining a positive outlook on life. Riverbend Nursing Home was Denises last home and she was grateful to be cared for by the best. She enjoyed bantering with her buddy, Leo and wheeling down the hall to visit Amy and her dog Linda. Denise always talked about how wonderful everyone at Riverbend was to her. They were her second family. Denise was well cared for in her final days by the team at Leonard Morse Hospital. A special thank you to staff members, Vincent and Miriam for their care and kindness. There will be a private gathering to honor Denise at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Denises memory can be made to Riverbend Nursing Home Activities Dept. Checks written to: 34 Lincoln St Inc. Mail to: Riverbend Nursing Home, % Amy Giroux - Director of Social Services, 34 South Lincoln Street, South Natick MA 01760. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) Medway.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.