Diane A. Loder, 75, of Marlborough and formerly of Oceanside, CA died Monday June 15, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was the wife of the late James G. Loder who died in 1973. She was born in Marlborough the daughter of the late Roger L. and Annette M. (Bouvier) McDevitt and was a 1963 graduate of St. Annes Academy. She was an administrative assistant to the Chief of Police for the City of Oceanside, Ca, serving under several police chiefs. She was a volunteer for many years for the TIP (trauma intervention program) going out to comfort, console, and counsel people after a tragic experience in their lives. Diane loved going to the movies, the beach, travelling, attending concerts, country music and watching TV. She was spunky, strong willed, resilient, loving, opinionated, frugal and brave. She leaves three daughters, Connie V. Loder of Oceanside, CA, Courtney V. Jackman of Austin, TX and Leticia K. Loder of Oceanside, CA; three brothers, Roger L. McDevitt, Jr. of Northboro, James J. McDevitt of Boston and Richard T. McDevitt of Marlborough; three sisters, Sheila C. Girouard of Hudson, Vanessa M. McDevitt of Pepperell and Cynthia L. Dion of Marlborough; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; many nephews and nieces. She was also the mother of Erin Elaine Loder, who died in 1977. Calling hours will be held Thursday June 18 from 10-12 at the Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln Street, Marlborough. Everyone is encouraged to wear blue, Dianes favorite color! Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital(wwwStjude.org). All are invited to please sign Dianes online guestbook at www.CollinsFuneral.com).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.