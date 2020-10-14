Diane Imhof, 67 of Ashland passed away unexpectedly Saturday Oct. 10, 2020. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Jayne (Norton) Driscoll and wife of the late Lawrence Imhof who died in 1998. Early in her life, Diane worked as a secretary at Raytheon, and later worked in food services for the Framingham School system until her retirement in 2017. She served her community for many years as an active member of the American Legion Auxilary Post 77. Diane is survived by her son, Jeffrey Imhof of Bristol, NH, sister, Kathleen Burgess of Groton, Ct, brother, Frederick Driscoll, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11:00am in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
, www. ihelpveterans.org
Online condolences can be left at mataresefuneral.com
.