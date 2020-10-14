1/
Diane Imhof
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Imhof, 67 of Ashland passed away unexpectedly Saturday Oct. 10, 2020. Born in Newton, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Jayne (Norton) Driscoll and wife of the late Lawrence Imhof who died in 1998. Early in her life, Diane worked as a secretary at Raytheon, and later worked in food services for the Framingham School system until her retirement in 2017. She served her community for many years as an active member of the American Legion Auxilary Post 77. Diane is survived by her son, Jeffrey Imhof of Bristol, NH, sister, Kathleen Burgess of Groton, Ct, brother, Frederick Driscoll, and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday at 11:00am in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www. ihelpveterans.org Online condolences can be left at mataresefuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wildwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved