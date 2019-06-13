|
|
Diane M. (Guzikowski) Beebe, 72, died Saturday May 25th after a short illness. She was born in Germany, the daughter of the late Szczepan (Steve) and Helen (Smolicka) Guzikowski and lived much of her life in Allston, before moving to Marlborough 3 years ago. Diane worked as a Financial Associate for Harvard University for 21 years before retiring 3 years ago. She is survived by two daughters; Michelle Guarnieri and her husband John of Marlborough, Francie Harper-Bardales of Waltham, her only son Steven Beebe and his wife Dominique of Westfield NJ, her brother Ziegmont Guzikowski of Barnstable, six grandchildren; Johnny, Brenden, Tommy, Sarai, Carlito, Juliana and Alex, one great grandson Anthony, and niece Adrian and nephew Christopher. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday June 15 at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St. Marlborough. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 125 South Huntington Ave. Boston MA 02130.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 13, 2019