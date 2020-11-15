Diane M. Wolstencroft, 87 of Framingham passed away November 6,2020. She was born on June 25, 1933 in Quincy, MA the daughter of the late Charles Dunton and Dorothy (Deschenes) Dunton. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter and son Michael. Diane leaves behind her children David and his wife Valerie of Peru, ME, Deborah Cooper and her husband Charles of Framingham, MA, Martin and his wife Vicki of Tampa FL, Laura Pietruszka of Northbridge, MA, Barbara Andersen and her late husband Jeffrey of Tampa, FL, and Thomas of Framingham, MA. Diane will also be missed by 11 grandchildren 10 great grandchildren, two siblings Martin Dunton, Audrey Mackay and close family friend Lisa Gorman. During Dianes life she enjoyed working for the Framingham school system as well as TJX Inc. She spent her retirement years living in Onset, Ma where she enjoyed the company of Richard Brennan, many friends and the beach. Diane will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Her kindness to all she met was a gift she would like to be passed on. In Dianes memory please consider random acts of kindness as you live your life. Private family service will be held Service Available via ZOOM on Thursday November 19th, at 11:00am. ZOOM Link is https://bit.ly/DianeW
In lieu of flowers the family request a donation to MetroWest Hospice, 200 Nickerson Rd. suite 110, Marlboro, MA 01752. For online guest book, please visit www. AdvantageFuneralMA.com
