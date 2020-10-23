1/
Diane P. McLaughlin
Diane P. McLaughlin, 64, of Cape Cod, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 17, 2020, at Cape Cod Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Eunice (Quinn) and David McLaughlin. Diane was a 1974 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough and worked as a waitress for many years in the Hyannis area. Diane loved living on Cape Cod and was an avid reader, who had a beautiful singing voice and was a dear friend to many. She is survived by her siblings, Mark McLaughlin and his wife Mary of Clinton; Claire Pendergast and her husband John of Santa Barbara,CA; David McLaughlin of Shrewsbury and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Maureen McLaughlin. Due to the pandemic, there will be a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Cape Cod Health Care Foundation. www. capecodhealth.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home of Southborough. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morris Funeral Home
