Diane P. McLaughlin, 64, of Cape Cod, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 17, 2020, at Cape Cod Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Eunice (Quinn) and David McLaughlin. Diane was a 1974 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough and worked as a waitress for many years in the Hyannis area. Diane loved living on Cape Cod and was an avid reader, who had a beautiful singing voice and was a dear friend to many. She is survived by her siblings, Mark McLaughlin and his wife Mary of Clinton; Claire Pendergast and her husband John of Santa Barbara,CA; David McLaughlin of Shrewsbury and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Maureen McLaughlin. Due to the pandemic, there will be a celebration of life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Cape Cod Health Care Foundation. www. capecodhealth.org
