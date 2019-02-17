Dianne C. (Sellers) McGowan, 62, of Medway formerly of Framingham, died Tuesday February 12, 2019 after a courageous 6 year battle with bile duct cancer. Born in Waltham she was the daughter of Elisabeth (Schiessl) and the late Odell C. Sellers of Framingham. Dianne was raised and educated in Framingham and was a graduate of Framingham North High School, Class of 1974. She worked for many years at Raytheon in Sudbury. She loved animals and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Besides her mother, Dianne is survived by her husband Thomas J. of Medway, her cherished son, Thomas J and his wife Erin of West Boylston, 2 grandchildren and 1 on the way, and her brother Steven Sellers of Framingham. Family and friends will honor and remember Diannes life privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in her name to a cancer research . Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary