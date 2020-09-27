Dick Lundy, formerly of International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 4, died unexpectedly on September 17, 2020 at home with his wife in Northborough, MA. Dick leaves behind his loving wife Nancy; children, Sean (Lindsay), Glorrie (Daryll), David (Rachel), Nadine (Jerry), Nathan, Christina, and Kathleen; grandchildren, James, Juliette, Sophia, Samantha, Trey, Ava, Ethan, Devon, Gwen, Liam, Christian, Andrew, and Ricky; great-grandchildren, a baby boy in October! Dick was predeceased by his daughter Bernadette, his brother Robert, and his parents Estelle and Herbert, all of whom he loved immensely. Dick graduated in 1959 from St. Marys High School in Waltham, MA and went on to earn his Engineering Degree from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1962. He experienced great success as an Operating Engineer with IUOE Local 4 out of Boston, MA. Dick was a gifted operator and helmed some of the complex machines in existence, such as tunnel-boring machines, and was awarded various accolades for accomplishing successes no one else was able to achieve. Projects Dick had great pride in were the various tunnel-boring projects at Seabrook Nuclear Power Plant and the Boston Harbor Outfall Tunnel. Dick loved education and acquired many professional certifications/degrees. Retiring early from IUOE Local 4, Dick enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling with his wife Nancy, helping family and friends, restoring cars, household projects, using his CDL, and volunteering. Dick was an avid "tinkerer" and a man of many talents, but his true loves were engineering and helping others; he loved and was very proud of his family and all those around him. His finest attribute was also his ability to find happiness in the accomplishments and joy of others. Dick will be remembered and missed by his family as a proud, caring, funny, intelligent, creative, and most of all, loving Dad, Grampy, husband, and friend. Visiting hours will be held on Monday September 28, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.in the Short and Rowe Funeral Home(www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com
) 95 West Main St. Marlborough. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in Saint Bernadettes Church, 266 Main St. Northborough. The funeral home will be enforcing the statewide recommendations regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, all visitors will be required to wear a mask, follow social distancing requirements and will be asked to be mindful of their time with the family.