Dino Trubiano in Natick formerly of Castiglione a Casauria, Italy passed away on November 8, 2020. Beloved husband for over 45 years to the late Janet (Kaskon) Trubiano. Devoted father of Tara McDonald and her husband Timothy of Natick, Denise Caulfield and her husband Mark of Millis and the late Dino Trubiano and his late wife Susan (Heslin) Trubiano. Loving grandfather of Giullia McDonald and McKenzie McDonald, Riley Caulfield, Jack McDonald, Owen Caulfield, Caleb Trubiano and Jacob Trubiano. Great grandfather of Theodore Gilman. Brother of Reno Trubiano and his wife Christine, Mario Trubiano and his wife Susana, Fausto Trubiano and the late Carmine Trubiano and Pasqua Gaspari. Son of Lucio and Ivra (Ranella) Trubiano. Growing up in Italy Dino was a fierce soccer player, playing semi-professional soccer before he came to America. He instilled that love of soccer in his children and loved nothing more than coaching his own children all through their youth for Natick Soccer as well coaching the Natick High School freshman girls soccer team. You could always tell the intensity of the game by the length of the trail of sunflower seeds left in his wake. When you couldn't find Big Dino on a soccer field, or hockey rink watching his grandchildren play sports, one of his favorite pastimes, you could find him at one of the Natick Dunkin Donuts holding court on Saturday mornings with his family and Sunday afternoons with his friends. His cooking kept us all well fed at Saturday night dinners followed by espresso with sambuca and a few episodes of Jeopardy. He was hard to pin down during the week as his social life was filled with bocce games at the Wellesley Italian American Club and the Sons of Italy. He also bartended at the club in later life, keeping all entertained. In the last few years, Big Dino worked at the Natick Senior Center where he met some great people who became wonderful friends to the family. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Saturday November 14th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street (Rt. 135) Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Glenwood Cemetery, South Natick. Visiting Hours Friday November 13th from 4-8pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dino may be made to the Italo American Education Club 75 Pleasant Street Wellesley, MA 02482. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com
