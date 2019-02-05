|
|
Dolores E. (Giard) Paquette, 77, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Oasis at Dodge Park in Worcester. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St. Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson for interment. A complete obituary will be in tomorrows MetroWest Daily News.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019