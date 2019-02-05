Home

Dolores E. Paquette Obituary
Dolores E. (Giard) Paquette, 77, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, at Oasis at Dodge Park in Worcester. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St. Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019, Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA; followed by a procession to Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson for interment. A complete obituary will be in tomorrows MetroWest Daily News.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 5, 2019
