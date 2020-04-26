|
Dolores G. Wilson of Framingham, April 15th, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert H. Wilson for 62 years. Loving mother of Robin Wilson Downing and her husband Michael of Medway, MA., Robert H. Wilson, Jr. and his wife Kristina of Westford, MA., and Leanne G. Wilson of Ashland, MA. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer and Meaghan Downing, Nathaniel, Kassandra and Lexi Wilson. Sister of Elena Laffey of Florida and sister-in law, Janet Holmes of Chelmsford, MA. She also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews. Dolores graduated from Regis College with a degree in mathematics and physics. She went to work at Raytheon in 1956 as one of the first female engineers in the company where she met her husband. She worked for TLC in Framingham for over 30 years as a payroll manager where her fellow workers became an extended family that she loved to spend time with. Dolores enjoyed all things Christmas, with lavish gift giving and plenty of food, especially her famous fudge and scramble mix. She loved spending all day opening gifts with family especially her grandchildren. Over the years, Dolores had many interests including Wednesday night Mahjong, a proud member of the Red Hat Society and the Sudbury bowling league. She also made time in her busy schedule to make sure she had time to vacation with her grandchildren on the cape. She loved collecting thimbles and shot glasses wherever she traveled. She was an active member of St. Anselms parish in Sudbury, MA for over 50 years where Dolores taught CCD, ran the weekly bingo game and was instrumental in keeping St. Anselms an active parish. In the 1970s she worked tirelessly for the Framingham chapter of the American Heart society. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made in her honor to the . Her favorite color was pink. Please think of her in the next few weeks and wear pink in her honor.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 26, 2020