HOPKINTON - Dolores K. Smith, 90, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Clifford A. Smith, who died 2008. Born in Denbo, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Cecelia (Hamilton) Kennedy.
Dolores worked for Raytheon for many years. In her retirement, she loved to travel with her husband and later enjoyed several cruises with her daughter's family. She was an avid bingo player as well as a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was a loving and faithful servant of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Dolores is survived by her daughter Lee Ann (Smith) Sousa and husband Mark, and her granddaughter Katelyn Sousa, all of Hopkinton. She is predeceased by five brothers and one sister.
A funeral service will be held on February 14th at 11:00AM at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home 34 Church St., Hopkinton, MA.
A visitation will be held from 10:00AM - 11:00AM prior to the service. A committal service will be held at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne MA at 1:15PM following the funeral service.
Donations may be made to AMVETS, 4647 Forbes Blvd. Lanham, MD 20706.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020