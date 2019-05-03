|
Dominica Mimi (Rizzo) Luca, 96, a longtime resident of Maynard, MA, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, FL. She was the beloved wife of 48 years to the late Raymond P. Luca who died in 1995. Born and raised in Waltham, MA, daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (DiGuiseppe) Rizzo. She married Raymond in 1947 and they settled in Maynard to raise their family. She was a retired cook and baker for Lincoln-Sudbury Regional H.S. and also was employed by Waltham Watch Co. and American Can Co. prior to Lincoln-Sudbury H.S. She enjoyed her winters in Palm Bay, FL and was a member of St. Bridgets Parish in Maynard and Regina Margherita Di Savoia of Waltham. She leaves her 4 children, Grace Chadbourne and husband Tom of Palm Bay, FL, Mary Ann Coughlin and husband John of Stow, MA, Joseph Luca of Florida and Ramona Salmi of Hubardston, MA and Ramonas husband Paul of Gardner, MA. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren, Lynn Chadbourne of Palm Bay, FL, Paul and Derik Salmi of Gardner, MA, Joseph Luca of Pennsylvania; her 3 great grandchildren Nicholas and Alyssa Canitarno, Alexis Salmi and many nieces and nephews. She was pre- deceased by her 7 siblings and leaves a sister-in-law Marie Rizzo of Waltham. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Acton Funeral Home 470 Massachusetts Ave., (Rt. 111), Acton, MA. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00am in St. Bridgets Church, 1 Percival Street, Maynard, MA. Burial will follow in St. Bridgets Cemetery, Great Road (Rt. 117), Maynard, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Luca may be made to: William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Parkway, Palm Bay, FL 32905. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2019