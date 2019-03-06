Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:30 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Arena
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Jim J. Arena

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dominick Jim J. Arena Obituary
Police Chief Dominick Jim J. Arena, 89, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Walpole and Acton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Westborough, MA. Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; immediately followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighe hamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
Download Now