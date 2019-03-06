|
|
Police Chief Dominick Jim J. Arena, 89, of Hudson, MA, formerly of Walpole and Acton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Whittier Rehabilitation Hospital in Westborough, MA. Calling hours will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA; immediately followed by a funeral service in the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighe hamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019