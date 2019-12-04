|
|
Donald E. Harris 88, 88, of Nashua, N.H. and formerly of Natick and Millis passed away on December 2, 2019 in St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua surrounded by his family after a short illness. Devoted husband of Barbara A. (Crosby) Harris for 61 years. Beloved father of Dennis Harris of Arizona, Robert J. Harris and his wife Deana T. of Framingham and Laura J. Colianno and her husband Charles of New Hampshire. Loving grandfather to Michael Colianno and his wife Kirsten of Maryland and Katherine Colianno of New Hampshire. Brother of Ralph W. Harris and his wife Rosemarie of Washington, Janet Pottle of Milford, David Harris and his wife Elizabeth of Florida and the late Douglas Harris. Son of the late John W. and Edith (Bolser) Harris. Visiting hours Friday, December 6 th from 11:30am-1:30pm in the chapel of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON. Funeral service to follow in the funeral home at 1:30pm. Interment Dell Park Cemetery. Donald ran the food pantry in Millis, drove the senior van for the elderly community who needed rides, served many years as a Lion in Millis and was a Deacon at Church of Christ. He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean conflict earning 1 Bronze star. He worked at GTE for 26 years until retirement. He enjoyed traveling and taking cruises. Most importantly, however, he was a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donalds name may be made to: Main Street Methodist Church, 154 Main Street, Nashua, NH 03060. For directions or to sign a guestbook, www.everett funeral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 4, 2019