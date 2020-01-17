|
Donald E. Nagle, 74 of Leicester, MA died at his home, after a lengthy illness, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born in Walla Walla, WA the son of the late Thomas P. and Dorothy (Sowden) Nagle. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jean (Pelosi) Nagle; 9 children, Scott Nagle of FL, Chantelle Lopes and her husband David of Hudson, MA, Sara Nagle-Grube of CT, Seth Nagle and his wife Jillian of Worcester, MA, Amanda Troupe of NJ, Lauren Crosby of NJ, Nicole Crosby of Worcester, MA, Rachel Nagle of NJ and Michael Nagle of Leicester, MA; 11 grandchildren, a brother, Thomas Nagle III of MI; a sister Davida Heil of AZ and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Donald was predeceased by his sister Debbie MacLeod of MN. Donald was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Marlborough for 20+ years and was a 32degree Mason, he loved golf, American History, bowling and was known to be a professional putterer. For many years he was involved in the Marlborough Pop Warner program and enjoyed working with the young athletes. After being drafted, he served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard during Vietnam and was honorably discharged as an SSG in 1971. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at noon in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., Marlborough, MA. Calling hours will be from 10am|12 noon prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date. For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020