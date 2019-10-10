Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Lesieur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald F. Lesieur

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald F. Lesieur Obituary
Donald F. Lesieur, 99, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Towson MD. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Philias and Cora (Hughes) Lesieur and lived in Maryland most of his adult life. He is survived by one brother Russell LeSieur of CA, one sister Rolanda Spinale of Lexington and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers; Valmore, Frederick and Richard Lesieur and five sisters; Evelyn Alden, Rita Vita, Yvette Peltak, Marcella Hamel and Claudette McDonough. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. An hour of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 | 10:30 a.m. Arrangements under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (shortandrowe funeralhome.com) of Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.