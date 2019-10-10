|
Donald F. Lesieur, 99, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Towson MD. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Philias and Cora (Hughes) Lesieur and lived in Maryland most of his adult life. He is survived by one brother Russell LeSieur of CA, one sister Rolanda Spinale of Lexington and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers; Valmore, Frederick and Richard Lesieur and five sisters; Evelyn Alden, Rita Vita, Yvette Peltak, Marcella Hamel and Claudette McDonough. His funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Matthias Church, 409 Hemenway St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. An hour of visitation will be held at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 | 10:30 a.m. Arrangements under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (shortandrowe funeralhome.com) of Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 10, 2019