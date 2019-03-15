|
Donald G. Ackroyd, 81 of Marlborough passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019. Lovingly referred to as Umpy, Don was a native of Millis, MA and lifelong resident of Marlborough. He was an avid reader who loved his grandkids, crossword puzzles, Boston sports, local politics and spending quality time with his loving wife Umma. He graduated from Boston College and had a long career as an accountant bean counter. He had a sharp mind, quick wit and knack for telling perfectly inappropriate jokes. He is pre-deceased by his parents, James and Helen (Blakeney) Ackroyd of Millis, MA, brother James of Framingham, MA, and first wife Anna Marie. Don is survived by his wife Antonietta (Taddeo) Ackroyd of Marlborough; his daughter, Mary Ackroyd of San Francisco, CA; his son James Ackroyd and his wife Lucia of Bolton, MA and their children, Valentina, Giovanna and Chiara; his daughter Deborah Fasano and her husband Ralph of Westborough, MA and their children, Sam and Jon, Amanda Fraguas and husband Jeff of Nutley, NJ and great granddaughter; Emma Fraguas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 9am in Immaculate Conception Church, Prospect Street, Marlborough, MA followed by burial at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Millis, MA. Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 15 from 4-7 pm in the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlborough, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019