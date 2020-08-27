1/1
Donald G. Mahon Jr.
Donald Gaffney Mahon, Jr. of Medway, formerly of Abington and Plymouth, passed away at the age of 84 on Saturday, August 22, 2020 after a period of declining health. A native of Quincy, Massachusetts, he was eldest son of the late Donald G. and Helen T. (OMeara) Mahon. Brother of Jack Mahon of Hingham and the late Helen Triantaffelow, Eunice Chiavaroli, Richard Mahon and Geraldine Trent. Husband of 63 years to Virginia Ginny (Frazier) Mahon and father of Dawn Priest and her husband Jim of Ashland, Donald Mick Mahon and his wife Lisa Gaydeski of Hopkinton, Scott Mahon and his wife Stacey Nicholson of Newton, NH, Christine Crawford and her husband Chuck of Southbury, CT, and Helen Mahon of Marshfield. Grandfather of Laura, Caroline, Natalie, Patrick, Teo and Finn. Known to his siblings as Red, Donald attended Quincy High School, where he left just short of graduation to join the United States Navy. He served on the USS Keppler DD 765 and later in the US Naval Reserves. After his time in the service, Donald worked at the Fore River Shipyard and as a truck driver before joining the Ironworkers Local 7. As an ironworker and welder, he had a hand in the construction of many of Bostons iconic skyscrapers. After his retirement, Donald and Ginny spent time in Florida before returning to Massachusetts and making their home in Medway. In his younger days, Donald was an avid hunter and fisherman, golfer and Harley -Davidson cyclist. In his later years, he enjoyed setting up his bird feeders, epic scratch ticket sessions, watching The Big Bang Theory and visits from his best dog friend, Evie. At the request of family, memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Donalds name to the Baypath Humane Society of Hopkinton, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748. www.baypathhumane.org Arrangements under the care of Ginley Crowley Funeral Homes, 3 Barber Street in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
