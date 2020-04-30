Home

Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Donald Jolie

Donald Jolie Obituary
Donald Jolie of Westborough passed away on April 28, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospice Unit at Beaumont in Worcester of Covid-19 and dementia. He was 88. Donald was born in Marlborough, Ma. son of Napoleon and Edna (Gardner) Jolie. He attended the Marlborough Schools and was an outstanding athlete elected to the first Marlborough Athletics Hall of Fame. He then played football at Holy Cross College. After service in the Marine Corps he started his teaching and football coaching career in the Shrewsbury School System later moving to the Framingham School System where he was a teacher, coach and finally Director of Audio-Visual Services for the towns schools. In his retirement he worked part-time for 23 years at Juniper Hill Country Club in Northborough at the Barn on the Lakeside Course. His most loved pastime was singing in barbershop quartets and choruses. He was a member of the Barbershop Harmony Society for 70 years and a current member of the Worcester Men of Song. Donald is survived by his wife of 58 years Carole (Andre ws) Jolie and a daughter Lisa Barnes of Westborough, a son Chris Jolie of Charlotte N.C. and a granddaughter Carli Barnes of Quincy. He is also survived by a brother Raymond and his wife Shirley of Westborough and a brother Paul and his wife Jane of Dacula, GA. A sister Vivian Kulik of Maynard and a brother James of Shawnee OK. predeceased him. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. Because of Covid-19 services will be private. Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Donations in his memory may be made to the donors . www.westboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 30, 2020
