Donald Karp, passed away on April 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the Eliot Healthcare in Natick, MA. He was born in Boston, the son of the late Ida and Louis Karp. Don attended English High and Northeastern University. Don served in the Korean War where he was awarded the Commendation ribbon for his emeritus service. He met and married his best friend Beverly. The couple would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this summer. They enjoyed entertaining, and always made sure friends and family felt welcome in their home. Anyone who knew Don could appreciate his huge heart, ready smile, and love for all his friends and family. Don is survived by his wife Beverly, his son Barry and his wife Cathy. He is also survived by his sister Dolly and her husband Stanley, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Graveside service at the Framingham-Natick Hebrew Cemetery, 40 Fairview Ave., Natick, MA, on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dons memory may be made to the , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. He will be truly missed. Brezniak-Rodman Funeral Directors www.brezniakrodman.com Family Owned
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019