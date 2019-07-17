|
|
Donald (Don) Kiser 91 of Douglas passed away on July 8, 2019 at his home peacefully. He was an Army veteran of World War II. Born in Wellesley MA . Don was the owner of Creative Planters landscape Co. for 75 years winning many prestigious awards in the field. He was a amateur middleweight boxer and a lover of golf. He leaves behind a daughter Laurie Kiser son David Kiser of Mendon MA. Donald Kiser Jr. of Conn. He Precedes his wife Marjorie Mulvaney Kiser and son Kenny Kiser . He also leaves behind Ed and Liz Stevens of Westborough MA. Barbara Stevens of Ashland and Sally and Bob Ward of NY. And many nieces and nephews and grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on July 21, 2019 1 PM at the Framingham Eagles 55 Park St., Framingham all are welcome.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 17, 2019