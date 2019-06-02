|
Donald L. MacDonald, in Natick formerly of Mull River, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, Canada May 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Lois M. (Tozer) MacDonald. Devoted brother of Margaret MacDonald of Newton, Anne Mc- Donald and her late husband Randall of Foxboro, Dougal MacDonald and his wife Irma of Chile, Phonsie MacDonald and his wife Anne of Marshfield, and the late Alexander, Ronnie and Theresa. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. 32 year employee of Harry Burke and Sons Company. Longtime member of the Canadian-American Club Watertown and daily communicant at St. Patrick Church. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Tuesday June 4th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church 44 East Central Street (Rt 135) Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Mon- day June 3rd from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Foxboro. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. MacDonald may be made to of MA 309 Waverley Oaks Road Waltham, MA 02452 or Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress 20 Burlington Mall Road #261 Burlington, MA 01803. For directions and guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
