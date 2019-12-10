|
|
FRAMINGHAM Donald M. Miner, 87, a resident of Framingham for nearly 60 years, died Friday Dec. 6, 2019 after an extended illness. He was the beloved husband of Edith (DeGagne) Miner, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Born in Lowell and raised in Dracut, he was the son of the late Daniel E. and Rita (LeTendre) Miner. A graduate of Keith Academy in Lowell and Boston College in 1955, Donald was a US Army Veteran serving honorably from 1956 to 1958. He was employed for 17 years as a Regional Facilities Manager for the former Digital Equipment Corp. before retiring. Donald was a longtime parishioner of St. Bridget's Church in Framingham and was actively involved in the parish food pantry program. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Stephen Miner and his wife Joanne of Jacksonville, FL, Cheryl Smith and her husband John of Shrewsbury and Brian Miner of Framingham; and 3 grandchildren: Christine Miner, Nathanael Smith and Alicia Smith. He was the brother of the late Russell Miner, Rene Miner and Rachel St. Cyr.
A time of visitation will be held Thursday Dec. 12 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will follow the visitation at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd. (Rte. 9 East), Framingham Centre at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Framingham. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Donald's name to: Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073. For further information, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019