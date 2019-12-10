Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-3106
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Miner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald M. Miner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald M. Miner Obituary
FRAMINGHAM Donald M. Miner, 87, a resident of Framingham for nearly 60 years, died Friday Dec. 6, 2019 after an extended illness. He was the beloved husband of Edith (DeGagne) Miner, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage. Born in Lowell and raised in Dracut, he was the son of the late Daniel E. and Rita (LeTendre) Miner. A graduate of Keith Academy in Lowell and Boston College in 1955, Donald was a US Army Veteran serving honorably from 1956 to 1958. He was employed for 17 years as a Regional Facilities Manager for the former Digital Equipment Corp. before retiring. Donald was a longtime parishioner of St. Bridget's Church in Framingham and was actively involved in the parish food pantry program. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Stephen Miner and his wife Joanne of Jacksonville, FL, Cheryl Smith and her husband John of Shrewsbury and Brian Miner of Framingham; and 3 grandchildren: Christine Miner, Nathanael Smith and Alicia Smith. He was the brother of the late Russell Miner, Rene Miner and Rachel St. Cyr.

A time of visitation will be held Thursday Dec. 12 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will follow the visitation at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd. (Rte. 9 East), Framingham Centre at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Grove St., Framingham. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donations in Donald's name to: Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Rd., Coconut Creek, FL 33073. For further information, please visit www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -