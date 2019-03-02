Home

Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-3106
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Boyle Bros Funeral Home
173 Union Avenue
Framingham, MA 01702
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church
830 Worcester Rd.
Framingham, MA
Shiva
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
clubhouse
11 Twin Brooks Drive
South Easton, MA
Donald P. Healy Obituary
Donald P. Healy, 59, a resident of Lakeville for several years, and a former resident of Framingham, died suddenly Wed. Feb. 27, 2019 after being stricken while playing basketball. He was the beloved husband of Randi (Elman) Healy with whom he shared more than 7 years of marriage. Born in Cambridge, he was the son of Donald E. and Mary (Doyle) Healy. A graduate of Marian High School, Salem State University and the New England School of Law, Donald was a practicing attorney most recently with Liberty Mutual. An avid golfer, he enjoyed travel, men's league basketball and working as a function bartender at Scituate Country Club. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by 2 step-daughters: Jaime and Stephanie Rooslet; his siblings: Kevin F. Healy & wife Sarah, Thomas E. Healy & wife Maureen, Eileen M. Boches & husband Brian, Paul M. Healy & wife Sade and Brian J. Healy & wife Karen; his mother-in-law: Bobbi Elman and many nieces and nephews. He was the son-in-law of the late Murray Elman. Visiting hours are Monday March 4 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Boyle Bros. Funeral Home, 173 Union Ave., Framingham. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday March 5 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget's Church, 830 Worcester Rd., (Rte. 9 Eastbound), Framingham. Burial will be in Knollwood Memorial Park, 319 High Street, Canton. Shiva will be observed Tuesday, March 5 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at 11 Twin Brooks Drive, South Easton, MA. at the Clubhouse. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Donald's name to: the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA. 01701. For memorial page, please visit: www.boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 2, 2019
