Donald R. Lind Donald R. Lind Donald R. Lind, 91, died Thursday January 2, 2020 after a long period of declining health. He was the husband of the late Antonia (Rowe) Lind who died in 2017. They were married for 63 years. He was born in Somerville, the son of the late William F. and Rose (Bedigan) Lind and lived in Marlborough most of his life. Mr. Lind was a veteran of the United States Army, serving as a Paratrooper immediately following WWII, as part of the peacekeeping force in the former war zones. He then went to work as a draftsmen for Lapointe Machine in Hudson for many years. He finished his career as a sales manager for the Strathmore Machine and Tool Company. Mr. Lind played on the 1944 undefeated Marlborough High School state class "C" football team. He was an avid golfer and long time member of the Marlborough Country Club. His love of golf was only surpassed by his love for his family. He was often described as "a gentle soul with a great sense of humor." He is survived by four children; Peter Lind and his wife Hannah of Marlborough, Molly Harrison and her husband Manny of Baltimore MD, Jay T. Lind and his wife Pattie of Sterling and Amy Katsis and her husband Peter of Marlborough, nine grandchildren; Emily, Kyle, Kelsea, Josh, Kathryn, Katie, Connor, Anna and Noah and his dear friend and caretaker Patricia Mannette. All are welcome to join the family for a celebration of life on Saturday January 11, 2020 from 1:00 | 5:00 p.m. at the family home on 51 Demers Drive in Marlborough. |
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 9, 2020