Don was one of the best skylight salesman that I ever met during my thirty + year career in commercial daylighting design and implementation ... He was a wonderful person and loved his family very much . My relationship with his son Steve spanned many decades and we enjoyed numerous successes and a strong personal relationship..inside

and outside of work. I offer my deepest sympathies to the Wilson family for their loss.

Personal regards to all the family members that I spent time with over the years...



Dan Cherney

Friend