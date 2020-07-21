1/
Donald S. Sherman
Donald S. Sherman, 65, died Saturday July 18, 2020 after a short illness, he was surrounded by his family as he left this world. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Driscoll) Sherman who died in 2009. They were married for 19 years. He was born in Waltham the son of Julia (Simpson) Sherman of Marlborough and the late Richard A. Sherman. He was a 1973 graduate of Marlboro High and spent much of his life in Marlborough before relocating to North Andover. Donald worked at EcoLabs in North Andover, Mass for many years prior to retiring just two years ago. Donald was an avid fan of all of the New England sports teams, he especially loved the Patriots and Red Sox and enjoyed attending the events and watching them at home. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Besides his mother he is survived by three sisters; Melissa Pica and her husband Gregory of Milford, Nancy Skar and her husband Paul of Londonderry NH and Janet Dilling and her husband Duane of Marlborough and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved dog Petey whom he rescued just last year. Anyone wishing to say goodbye or pay their respects is welcome to attend a graveside service which will be held on Wednesday July 22 at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St. Marlborough. Funeral services are under the direction of the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www. shortandrowefuneralhome. com) of Marlborough. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in his memory to the Sweet Paws Rescue, PO Box 752, Essex, MA 01929.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
95 W Main St
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0180
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
July 21, 2020
There is a lot to say about Donny. He was the kindest ,most gentle person i ever met. He was the great protector of all the ones he loved,. If you were lucky enough to have met Donny , you loved his quick subtle humor and his kind heart,. Donny will be truly be missed by all that knew him , and we will be one of them! love to the family, Brian and Kathy Thomas
kathleen Thomas
Friend
