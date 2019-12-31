|
Donna L. LaRosa, 74, of Holliston, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Milford Regional Hospital as a result of COPD. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Madeline (Hamlet) and Leonard (Tony) LaRosa. She was the former wife of George R. Smith of Milford. Donna enjoyed playing Bingo, and playing the slot machines at casinos. Donna is survived by three children, Stacy D. Dutch and her husband, Alex of Smithfield, RI, George R. Smith Jr. of Milford, and Rob J. Smith of Attleboro and his 2 children. She also leaves behind her siblings, Madeline Swinimer and her husband, David of Holliston, Ann Marie Negrotti of Milford, Billy LaRosa and his wife, Karen of Douglas, and Martha LaRosa of Milford. She is predeceased by her siblings, Leonard LaRosa, Janet Lewis, Mary Lappierre, and Vincent LaRosa. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, from 4 -7 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church of Holliston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to COPD, copdfoundation.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019