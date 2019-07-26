Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CHURCH
11 Prospect Street
Marlborough, MA
Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
EVERGREEN CEMETERY
Wilson Street
Marlborough, MA
Donna M. Brita

Donna M. Brita Obituary
Donna M. Brita, 62, of Marlborough died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Letteiri) Brita. Donna was a caring and loving person who took great joy in helping others. Along with swimming, latch hook and doing arts and crafts, she loved listening to music and dancing. She is survived by her brother, Richard Brita of Marlborough and her sisters, Angela Brita of Marlborough and Patricia Brita-Rossi and her husband Francis Rossi Jr. of Ashland, MA. Donna was a joy to her family and everyone she met and will always be in their hearts. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 9:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St., Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St., Marlborough, MA. Donations may be made to a .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 26, 2019
