|
|
Donna M. Landry, 72, died Monday, September 23, 2019, after a short period of failing health. She was born in Cambridge, was the daughter of the late Arthur C. and Dorothy E. (Fawcett) Landry, and lived in Marlborough most of her life. Donna worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant for 35 years at the current Marlborough Hills Health Care Center. She started there when it was the former Braemoor Health Center, and stayed there through numerous ownership and name changes. She loved her job and loved her people. Donna enjoyed playing Bingo, listening to her favorite Irish music band, Celtic Thunder, being by the ocean, and vacationing on the Cape. She was also an avid New England Patriots fan. Her greatest joy though was spending time with her beloved nieces and nephews. She is survived by four sisters: Joyce Fricault of Marlborough, Cynthia Landry of Marlborough, Theresa Costanzo and her husband Daniel of Pembroke, and Christine Landry-Briggs and her husband William of Maynard; three nieces: Patrice Fricault, Tara Costanzo and her partner Peter, and Hannah Briggs; three nephews and their wives: Paul and Holly Fricault, Arthur and Jillian Fricault, and Robert and Nicole Costanzo; four great-nieces and nephews: Alexis Fricault, Colton and Callie Costanzo, and Andrew Frye. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Paul Fricault. A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St. Marlborough. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday morning from 9:00 - 10:30 a.m. in the Short and Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortfuneral. com), 95 West Main St. Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Animal Shelter or Service Dog Organization.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019