Donna R. Hutchinson
1951 - 2020
Donna Ruth Devine Hutchinson, age 69, peacefully slipped away at home surrounded by her family on August 10, 2020. Donna lives in the hearts of her husband of 42 years, Orin Hutchinson, and her son, Casey Hutchinson, along with his partner, Danielle Gellis, both of San Francisco. Donna was the daughter of the late Harry and Doris (Zimmerman) Devine of Framingham, MA, and is survived by her four sisters: Linda Devine and her husband James Stone of Framingham; Nancy Devine and her partner Scott Gibbons of Ashland, MA; Karen Akins and her husband Fred of Port Townsend, WA; and Patti Devine of Beacon, NY. In addition, Donna is survived by her nieces, Anna (Akins) Lizarraga and her husband Mike Lizarraga, Elena Akins, and Alexandra Akins; also her brother-in-law, Arlen Hutchinson and his wife Deborah Rose of Modesto, CA. Donna was a 1969 graduate of Framingham South High School and attended the University of Connecticut and Framingham State University before moving west in her twenties to be captured by the beauty and lifestyle of the Santa Cruz area. Her career in physical therapy took her through Valley Medical Center's Burn, Spinal Cord and Head Injury Units, The Cabrillo College Stroke Center, Dominican Hospital, and nearly 30 years at Santa Cruz Medical Clinic. She worked with neuro patients, and she was good at it. Her special gifts were her compassion and her natural ability to connect with older people. Donna got her first camera in elementary school, and from then on, it was her constant companion. She documented and curated the lives of her family and friends -- not to mention any bird that happened by. Her family's cottage on the coast of Maine was her special place throughout her life. Donna's joy in her last year was her volunteer work at "my Natural Bridges" State Beach where she pulled thistle and planted flowers. There she had her birds, ocean, camera, and friends. Also missing her are a wide and beautiful circle of close friends and cousins. She was an anchor for both the Devine and Hutchinson families. We would like to thank the people of Hospice of Santa Cruz County for their wonderful care of Donna. A memorial will be held when we can safely do so. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks (thatsmypark.org).

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 21, 2020
She was my PT for off and on for many years. We would have great conversations, talk about our boys- who were around the same age, she was effective, she was kind and just a great person. She will be missed.
Jackie Davis
Friend
August 21, 2020
To my dear friend, Linda. My sincere sympathy to you and your family. Love and hugs, Irma
Irma Dutch
