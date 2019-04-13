|
|
Donna R. Martel entered the kingdom of heaven peacefully, on April 9, 2019, surrounded by family. Donna, 78, was a native and lifelong resident of Natick MA. She is survived by her Son, William R. Martel; Sister, Joanne V. Johnson; and many beloved family members. She was preeceded in death by her Son, Sean Martel; Father, Albert N Bird, Mother, Virginia R Spruhen-Bird. Donna was a 1959 H.S. graduate of Our Lady of Christian in Newton MA. She was a firm believer in Christ and a devoted member of the Catholic Church. She was a CCD teacher at Saint Patrick's in Natick MA for 35+ years she enjoyed educating others about the Love the Lord has for each of us. Donna has resided at the Riverbend Nursing Facility for the past several years where she had many friends she spent time with enjoying her hobbies of crocheting, coloring, painting, and reading. Donna had an outgoing, magnetic personality. She was full of life and laughter. Donna made an impact on so many people and will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Remembrance Service will be held at the Saint Patrick's Parish in Natick MA on April 17, 2019, at 10:00 am. After Mass everyone is welcome to the Cedar Gardens Community Hall from 11 to 1:30 to celebrate her life.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019