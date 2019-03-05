|
|
Sr. Doris Babin (98) (Sr. M. Rose Anna), a Sister of St. Anne, died March 2, 2019 in Marie Esther Health Center in this city. Born in Worcester, she was the fifth child and second daughter born to George and Clarinda (Morin) Babin. She was a graduate of St. Joseph School in Worcester and the former St. Anne Academy in Marlboro. She joined her older sister, Lucienne (Sr. M. George Edmond) already a vowed religious with the Sisters of St. Anne in Lachine, Quebec. Sr. Doris pronounced vows in 1942. Sr. Doris taught in Montreal schools for six years before returning to the United States where she spent 34 years teaching in Massachusetts elementary and high schools sponsored by the Sisters in Lynn, Ware, Marlboro and Worcester and at Anna Maria College, Paxton during occasional summers. She was a much loved, well remembered, dedicated teacher and school principal. During these years, she earned a BA in Education from Anna Maria College and an MA in Government and History from Boston College. Following her successful teaching ministry, Sr. Doris chose another ministry profession and earned her LPN license from Youville Hospital, now the Spaulding Hospital for Continuing Medical Care in Cambridge, MA. For the next 23 years, she did nursing, serving and caring for the Sisters of St. Anne in the infirmary in Marlboro bringing them comfort and care in their declining years. In her retirement years, Sr. Doris provided community services and outreach to those in need of help. Sr. Doris is predeceased by her parents and siblings. She leaves to grieve her family of the Sisters of St. Anne, nephews and niece, faithful extended family, and cherished friends. The viewing will be Thursday, March 7 from 9:00 to 10:15 am, at St. Anne Convent, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough. The funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. in the convent Chapel, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, (www.CollinsFuneral.com), 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to the Sisters of St. Anne Retirement Fund, 720 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA 01752, or to a .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 5, 2019