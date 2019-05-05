Home

Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
Doris E. Stirlen Obituary
Doris E. (Potter) Stirlen, 99, of Hudson, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 2, 2019, fol- lowing a period of declining health. Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Central Street, Hudson, is in charge of arrangements. Calling hours, at the funeral home, are scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. There are no services. Interment in Cape May Courthouse, NJ, will follow at a later date, at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the full obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2019
