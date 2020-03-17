|
Doris M. McGrath 90, of Holliston, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Waltham, she was the daughter of the late Marie F. (Champagne) and Arthur Hennessey. She was predeceased by her husband Robert N. McGrath in 1979 after 26 years of marriage. Doris attended the French Institute of Fashion Design in Boston and was an accomplished seamstress. There was never a sewing project beyond her ability, whether making clothes for her children, Halloween costumes and prom dresses for her beloved grandchildren or intricate curtains or upholstery projects for friends and family. She worked for several local businesses, and after her retirement from Fenwal Electronics, she enjoyed travelling with friends, summer vacations on Cape Cod and volunteering at the Holliston Senior Center. She is survived by four children, Maureen Shea and her husband, Patrick, of Charleston, SC, Robert N. McGrath Jr. of Pennsauken, NJ, Cheryl Keenan of West Springfield, MA and Cynthia Andrien and her husband, Steven, of Woodbridge, CT. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Caitlin Shea, Jonathan Keenan, Robert McGrath III, and Kristen McGrath, as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition, Doris had wonderful, caring neighbors and friends who were also an important part of her life for the 50 years she lived in Holliston. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Hennessey. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19th, from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. A funeral mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Marys Church in Holliston. Unfortunately, due to the current restrictions issued by the Boston Archdiocese, attendance at the funeral is limited to family. Burial will follow at the Parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patricks Manor, 863 Central St., Framingham, MA 01701 or the Holliston Senior Center, 150 Goulding St., Holliston, MA 01746.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 17, 2020