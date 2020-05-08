|
Dorothy Anne (Matheson) Gillis, 76, of Bellingham, died Wednesday, May 5th, 2020 at the Milford Regional Hospital following a brief illness with COVID19. Born and raised in Little Narrows, Nova Scotia , the daughter of the late Frank and Anne(Cameron) Matheson. She was a longtime resident of Ashland and Bellingham, MA. She leaves her husband of 56 years, Joseph N Gillis; her daughter Arlene A. Greene, husband Sean Greene and their two children Ryan and Kyle, her son Donald J. Gillis, wife Jill Gillis and their son Nicholas as well as many close relatives and friends. Dorothy was from a family of 9, and is Pre deceased by her Siblings: Audrey, Ernie, Murdock and Marina, and her surviving siblings Murdell, Frances, James and Barry Dot loved spending time with her family, where she hosted all the holiday meals and got to spend time with her 3 grandchildren. She enjoyed attending many local bingo games along with frequent visits to Foxwoods casino with family and friends. She loved dancing, was an avid reader and a great cook. She was known for her upbeat spirit and was always the life of the party and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She found great pleasure in shopping. She was always thinking of others and what they might need. She loved the challenge and hunt to find a bargain. You could always count on our Mom to host the family gatherings cooking great food along with bags of gifts for all the kids. She was well loved by her family and friends. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service to celebrate Dots life will be held at a later time. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 8, 2020