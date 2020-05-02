|
Dorothy A. Rose, Age 90 of Framingham, passed away early Sunday morning, April 26th at Umass Medical Center, Worcester. Born December 23, 1929 she was a lifelong resident of Framingham. Beloved wife of the late Walter F. Rose of Framingham. She leaves behind 5 devoted children, James Rose of Southboro, Shirley Marcucci of Framingham, Paul Rose of Florida, Peter Rose of Milford, Howard Rose of Sturbridge. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. A small graveside funeral service will be held at Edgell Grove cemetery on Wed, May 6th for family only.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 2, 2020