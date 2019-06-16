|
Dorothy (Moore) Cannistraro died on Tuesday, June 11th, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at St. Patricks Manor where she had resided for six years. Dottie lived with deep faithfulness, good humor, and a commitment to sharing kindness with others. Born in Framingham in 1934 and raised in Millis, Dottie enjoyed the company of a large extended family, including her parents Harold and Dorothy Moore and younger brother Louis Moore. Her strong will and determination gave her strength to buck the system and get the education she deserved in spite of her cerebral palsy. Her fighting spirit, coupled with unparalleled determination, made her an inspiration to those who had an opportunity to know her. Indeed, when Dottie graduated from Millis high school in 1953, long before the Americans with Disabilities Act or anything like it, no one who knew Dottie was surprised she accomplished that unlikely feat. As a young adult, Dottie worked as a clerk librarian at the Millis School Library. In the summer of 1962 she had the opportunity to attend Camp Freedom (now called Camp Jabberwocky) on Marthas Vineyard. It was a fortuitous trip because it was there that she met Domenic Cannistraro. Dom and Dottie married in 1970. Their marriage was one of mutual love, respect, and cooperation. They made their home in Lincoln where the sparkle in Dotties eye and her nurturing spirit made Dottie a favorite among neighborhood children, many of whom she cared for in her home-based childcare. Dom and Dottie were faithful members of St. Annes in the Fields Episcopal Church in Lincoln, MA for thirty-four years. A woman of deep faith, Dorothy was an active member of the Service League there. After moving to Framingham, Dom and Dottie joined St. Andrews Episcopal Church in 2004. Much to their surprise and delight their daughter, the Rev. Julie Carson, became rector of their congregation in 2007. Dorothy glowed with pride at the accomplishments of Julie, her son-in-law Phillip Carson, and grandchildren Natalie and Thomason Carson, all of Framingham. She also leaves a brother, Louis Moore, sisters-in-law who were more like sisters, and many nieces and nephews. Known as Honey to her extended family, it was a fitting nickname for someone as sweet and generous as Dottie. Dottie was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband Domenic. A service of thanksgiving for Dotties life will be held at St. Annes in the Fields Episcopal Church, 147 Concord Road in Lincoln, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM with interment of ashes to follow in the church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Camp Jabberwocky (www.campjabberwocky.org). Arrangements under the care of Glenn D. Burlamachi, Concord Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, Concord. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www. concordfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 16, 2019