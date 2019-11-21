|
Dorothy E. (McGee) Deslongchamps, 84, of Natick died November 18, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Philip L. Deslongchamps. Daughter of the late Thomas P. and Irene (Lister) McGee. Sister of the late Irene (McGee) Pauplis. Beloved godmother of Jill McGee. Lifelong friend of Virginia Mayo. Loving aunt of Michele (Mascone) Krampf. Close cousin to Marion Flood. Graduate of Natick High School in 1954. Former member of the Natick Historical Society. Visiting hours Saturday, November 23rd from 11am-12 pm in the chapel at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON followed by a funeral service at 12pm (noon). Relatives and Friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery Natick. For directions or to sign a guestbook please visit: www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019